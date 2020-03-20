BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Motor Speedway is teaming up with Marsh Regional Blood Center on Monday to host a blood drive to assist with the shortage of blood in the region.
With a nationwide shortage of blood supply growing, the blood drive provides local residents the opportunity to donate in a time of need. The event will begin Monday at 10 a.m. and run through 4 p.m. at the Marsh Regional mobile unit inside the North Entrance of Bristol Motor Speedway off the Volunteer Parkway.
All donors will receive directions upon arrival to help maintain proper social distancing. The virus does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives, according to a news release. Marsh Regional continues to take appropriate measures to reduce donors’ potential exposure to COVID-19.
