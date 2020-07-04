The once thriving village of Holston Mills disappeared from the landscape of Smyth County more than a century ago. However, a newly approved state marker may ensure that the community’s role in history is never forgotten.
In June, the Virginia Board of Historic Resources approved 20 markers to help tell the commonwealth’s history. One will be installed in Smyth County to tell the story of the village of Holston Mills.
A figure well known in Smyth County, industrialist Abijah Thomas, the builder of the Octagon House in Thomas Bridge, and a partner opened the Holston Woolen Factory around 1860. A village grew up around the mill.
According to the Department of Historic Resources, the marker will read: “Industrialist Abijah Thomas bought a 344-acre tract in this area, including a sawmill and a grist mill, in 1844. Here ca. 1860 he and a partner opened Holston Woolen Factory, a major producer of textiles around which the village of Holston Mills developed. During the Civil War, Co. A of the 23rd Battalion Virginia Infantry was organized here; the woolen mill made cloth for Confederate uniforms. Dormant following the war, the mill flourished under new ownership after 1875, when it became known as Holstein Woolen Mills. The town expanded to include a school, shops, a post office, and a telegraph office. After the mill moved to Salem early in the 1890s, the village declined and later vanished.”
The marker is sponsored by the family of the late Victor C. and Minta R. Neitch. It is expected to be placed at the intersection of state Route 650 (South Fork Road), state Route 604 (Red Stone Road), and state Route 648 (Old Mill Road).
The community of Holston Mills was on the South Fork of the Holston River, west of Adwolfe.
A 2018 column by Margaret Linford detailed the history of the village and mill. Linford, a professional genealogist, told of an advertisement for the Holston Woolen Mills, found in the Wytheville Times newspaper. The ad described the mills as being “in Smyth County, seven miles southwest of Marion, three and a half miles South of the 7 Mile Ford, and the Virginia and Tennessee Railroad.” It was on what is now Red Stone Road, not far from South Fork Baptist Church.
Linford also shared that a brief history of the industry found in this community was written in an article for the Smyth County News on July 1, 1976. “Between 1850 and 1860, Abijah Thomas … came into possession of several thousand acres of land on both sides of the South Fork of the Holston. He decided to build a sawmill at a site about a mile and a half below Thomas Bridge. Then, he installed a burr mill to grind corn. A woolen mill was developed next, and this woolen mill is what brought the community to its peak. Another larger dam was built for the woolen factory, and its foundations can still be seen. It is made of massive rocks. The factory was three stories high.”
The Smyth County News report continued, “Just before the Civil War, the factory was enlarged. A new undershot water wheel furnished enough power for 20 or so looms. The factory made yarn, wove it into fabric and made finished garments. The mill was then perhaps the best known, most prosperous and largest plant in Smyth County. ‘Its products—woolens for man or woman and blankets for both—found ready sale at good prices.’”
According to local historian Mack Sturgill in his book, “Abijah Thomas and His Octagonal House,” the “Holston Woolen Factory was in full production at the beginning of the war.”
Linford found that an entry in Smyth County Order Book 12 substantiated the claim. “In consideration of Abijah Thomas agreeing to furnish the County with goods to uniform the companies that are now being raised, the Court dirth [doth] bind the County to stand between said Thomas and all liability he may incur on account of a lot of wool he obtained from J.M. Weith through Capt. Staley, the depot agent at Marion Depot—also to shield said Staley on account of said transaction.”
Despite its success, over time, circumstances caught up with the mill. Sturgill wrote, “Experts in cloth-making from the north kept the products up to date. However, bad roads to the site hampered the sale of the wool. ‘The roads branching in all directions from the mill were marvels of mud, steep grades, jolting rocks and wind-about turns between the lands of contending farm owners.’ Besides that, competition from cloth manufactured in New England hampered Thomas’ sales. The cloth was superior in quality, of ample quantity and had a good price.”
Abijah Thomas was bankrupt by the end of the Civil War.
The mill changed hands several times.
By 1880, George W. Palmer owned the mills. Palmer changed the name of the village to Holstein Mills. Again, the village flourished.
Linford reported that an article, written by J.F. Maiden, appeared in the Marion Times on Feb. 16, 1888, painting a vivid picture of the Holston Mills community. “Holstein Mills is quite a village, containing factory proper, working forty hands and turning out six hundred yards of woolen fabricks per day. The work is under the efficient management of Mr. Worden, giving employment to many needy persons. A store of general merchandise, doing a large business, stands connected. At the head of this, Mr. Samuel Cox, a gentleman and scholar, aided by several genteel clerks. A saw mill and grain mill doing a good business. A beautiful Academy stands on an eminence nearby. A good school is kept each scholastic year. Also, an Evergreen Sunday school and prayer meeting. This speaks well for morals and religion.”
However, the distance between the mills and the railroad in Marion made operations difficult. In 1895, mill operations moved to Salem.
Interviews conducted with Maggie McParks helped preserve the village’s history. According to Linford, “she was born in the Holston Mills community on Sept. 6, 1883, and spent most of her life there, until her death on Sept. 30, 1982. She recalled how the children enjoyed “skating” on the mill pond when it froze over, even when they had no ice skates. She spoke of a man named Tom Currin, who lived “up Stoney Battery,” and made real molasses. Men would get to work at the mill by crossing the pond in a large boat. She remembered the drowning of a little Eades boy, who had ‘apparently fallen asleep on a rock by the river and was washed away.’”
McPark’s father, Charles Neitsch (a German immigrant), served as foreman of the woolen mills. During this time, Mack Sturgill wrote that Charles also worked as a jeweler and watch repairman, “which helped him earn money for his expenses as Abijah Thomas did not pay him for over three years.” His watch repair ledgers have survived and were provided to the Smyth County Public Library for digitization.
The Board of Historic Resources emphasizes that it creates markers not to honor or memorialize their subjects but rather to educate and inform the public about a person, place, or event of regional, state, or national importance.
