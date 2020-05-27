BLACK LICK, Va. --- A one vehicle crash that occurred in Wythe County on Wednesday morning left the driver hospitalized and the passenger dead, a news release from the Virginia State Police states.

Early Wednesday morning a vehicle driven by Borve Carlyle Fisher Jr., 33, was traveling south on Interstate 81 when it ran off the road near mile marker 63 before coming to a stop on Radio Drive, the release states. 

Virginia State Trooper R. B. Mullins arrived to the scene at 3:54 a.m. and found Fisher, of Marion still alive but his passenger, Jessica G. Roberts, 39, also of Marion, dead. Fisher was transported to Wytheville Community Hospital for treatment. Neither had worn their seat belts, the release states. 

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending according to VSP. 

