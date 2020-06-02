MARION, Va. — The town of Marion has postponed large public events through July, in keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for COVID-19 and Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive orders.

Still, the town is planning a “Community Celebration” for August — if the guidelines can be met then, said town spokesman Ken Heath. This move cancels the Marion Downtown Chili Championship; a coinciding arts festival at Hungry Mother State Park was canceled earlier.

The community celebration is now scheduled Aug. 7-9 and slated to include a chili cook-off. If restrictions are still in place in August, Heath said the event will be moved to September.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments