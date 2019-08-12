MARION, Va. — Marion Town Police are looking for a suspect in the theft of a black 2006 GMC Yukon Denali that took place Aug. 5 at the Bank of Marion on Main Street.
The suspect is a white man, around 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds and in his late 20s or early 30s. He was wearing torn blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a Miami Hurricanes logo ball cap and a black hiking backpack, according to town spokesman Ken Heath.
The vehicle was equipped with OnStar and was found the same day abandoned at the Abingdon Lowe's, along combined routes U.S. Highway 11/58, near Interstate 81's Exit 19, Heath said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Wes Thomas at 276-783-8145 or email wthomas@marionva.org.