MARION, Va. — A Marion man died in a single-vehicle crash in Smyth County on Wednesday, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash, which resulted in the death of David A. Russell, 40, occurred on Crisp Road, less than a mile south of state Route 16, State Police said in a news release. A 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 was southbound when it ran off the left side of the road, went over an embankment and overturned in a creek. Russell died at the scene, the release states.

Two other men were transported to Smyth County Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the release states. The crash remains under investigation.

