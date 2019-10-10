BRISTOL, Tenn. — The March of Dimes Spooks & Spirits will return for its 18th year on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Friendship Ford Bristol.
The event, sponsored by Friendshipcars.com, Enterprise, Cherished Mom and Pit Row Wine and Liquor, will be held from 7-10 p.m. to benefit March of Dimes’ efforts to reduce the rising rates of premature birth, maternal mortality and morbidity.
Restaurants and caterers, including Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, Bristol Café & Market, Bristol Gardens & Grill, Chads’ BBQ, Chocolate Elegance, Just Smoke it Borowski Style, Metz Culinary and Olive Oil Divine, will prepare sample portions for the evening. During the tasting, there will be a 15-minute mobile haunted Escape Room, photo booth, alcohol tasting and “Adult Trunk and Treating” provided by First Tennessee Regional Group Mustang Club.
To purchase tickets, contact March of Dimes at 423-707-9446 or visit Pit Row Wine and Liquor.
