An online map where local businesses and nonprofits can declare their commitment to the Tennessee Pledge, the state government’s guidelines for reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, has drawn more than 150 participants since it launched in late April.
The Tennessee Pledge Map is an interactive online map launched and hosted by Region AHEAD (Appalachian Highlands Economic Aid Directory), a site offering economic and safety resources to small businesses and community members during the pandemic.
The map shows retail stores, restaurants, other businesses and nonprofits in the Tri-Cities area that have voluntarily committed to follow the Tennessee Pledge. To participate, businesses must fill out a simple online form stating that they’ve read and will follow the guidelines.
“The whole thought behind it is to make sure that if people are going to go out and spend money, [businesses can tell them], ‘Hey, we are taking care of you when you visit, making sure you feel as comfortable as possible,’” said Mitch Miller, CEO of the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, one of Region AHEAD’s sponsors.
He said the other main goal of the map — as well as the goal of the whole Region AHEAD site — is to “make sure businesses feel like they have good, accurate information” and support as they reopen.
Since the Tennessee Pledge Map went live in late April, around 160 businesses and other local groups have joined, Miller said.
Johnson City and Kingsport have dozens of signatories so far, while Bristol has around 10, including 620 State, Bill Gatton Chevrolet and Lost State Distilling. A string of Pal’s Sudden Service franchises have signed it, including four in Virginia, and there’s even a Knoxville signature from Workspace Interiors, an office furniture store.
Along with being added to the online map, area businesses that commit to follow the pledge can also get display posters explaining their participation, said Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, another sponsor of Region AHEAD.
“The state [government] sent those to the chambers of commerce for distribution,” Rhinehart said. “We got around 150 to 200, and those will be offered to members and businesses in the community.”
Rhinehart said she hopes more businesses will commit to the pledge, get added to the map and tell their customers what they’re doing.
“It’s a seal of approval that you have followed some ... well-thought-out approaches for the safety of everyone,” Rhinehart said. “It will let consumers know that we’re paying attention, we know what we need to do ... so that consumers have that trust and confidence when they walk through their doors to know that it’s a safe environment.”
