Bristol, Tenn. --- The Manna Bagel Bakery & Café is closing and its last day of business is Friday Aug. 23 the owner, Brenda Borsch said.
The downtown bagel shop announced the planned closure late Tuesday night on its official Facebook page and apologized to customers for the short notice but stated that the business is under negotiations with a potential buyer. Borsch said the sale isn't final yet, but the potential buyer plans for a franchise bagel shop.
Manna Bagel has been a fixture of downtown Bristol for nearly two decades. Borsch took over the business in late 2016 when she purchased The Manna Bagel Company from Joe Bell who ran the bagel shop for 14 years. Upon taking ownership she renamed the iconic shop to Manna Bagel Bakery & Café.
On its Facebook the store states it is taking special orders while supplies last. Manna Bagel's operating hours on Friday are 9 a.m. through 5:30 p.m.