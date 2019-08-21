BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Manna Bagel Bakery & Café in downtown Bristol is closing Friday, but there is a potential buyer, owner Brenda Borsch said Wednesday.
Late Tuesday night, the downtown bagel shop announced on its Facebook page that it is closing, apologized to customers for the short notice and stated that negotiations with a buyer are underway.
Borsch said the sale isn't final yet, and she did not want to release the name of the potential buyer, who is planning a franchise bagel shop.
“Bristol won’t have to do without a bagel shop,” Borsch said. “The buyers are really good people, and they’ll do a good job if the sale happens.”
Manna Bagel has been a fixture for nearly two decades. Borsch took over the business in late 2016, when she purchased it from Joe Bell, who ran it for 14 years. Upon taking ownership, she renamed the shop Manna Bagel Bakery & Café.
“I do want to sell, but it’s bittersweet,” Borsch said. “I’ve put a lot of blood, sweat and tears in.”
Borsch said she kicked around the idea of closing for about six months, and the main reason is the amount of time running the shop demands. She said she’s there before it opens and well after it closes, easily putting in 50-60 hours per week. She added that she also works in real estate with her husband, she has a family, and she’d like to travel more.
The store needs someone who has the time to nurture it, and she said is no longer able to do that, she said.
“I enjoyed serving all our customers, and I’ll miss them,” Borsch said.
The shop will take special orders while supplies last, and customers are being asked to call rather than place orders. Manna Bagel will be open during regular hours, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., until Friday.