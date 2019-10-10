BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Drug charges have been filed against an Oak Ridge man who said he was “going to the White House and spreading joy,” authorities said.

Brandon Fine, 21, was arrested in Sullivan County on Wednesday during a traffic stop on Interstate 81. Deputies received a call from Oak Ridge Police about Fine traveling through the area as he headed to Washington, D.C., according to a report from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

The man also said he was going to “get naked, jump the fence and find the president.” As a result, a U.S. Secret Service agent also responded to the traffic stop. Authorities said they found a rubber pipe, a scale, a grinder, rolling papers and a straw in the car. A green leafy substance, believed to be marijuana, was also discovered, the report states.

