BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Drug charges have been filed against an Oak Ridge man who said he was “going to the White House and spreading joy,” authorities said.
Brandon Fine, 21, was arrested in Sullivan County on Wednesday during a traffic stop on Interstate 81. Deputies received a call from Oak Ridge Police about Fine traveling through the area as he headed to Washington, D.C., according to a report from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
The man also said he was going to “get naked, jump the fence and find the president.” As a result, a U.S. Secret Service agent also responded to the traffic stop. Authorities said they found a rubber pipe, a scale, a grinder, rolling papers and a straw in the car. A green leafy substance, believed to be marijuana, was also discovered, the report states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.