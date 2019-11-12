BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The man who filed a $3 million class-action federal lawsuit against Sullivan County and the Sheriff’s Office claiming he was assaulted while in the county’s jail last year is back in jail on misdemeanor charges.
Travis Bellew, 30, filed suit against Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, Chief Jail Administrator Lee Carswell, former corrections officer Christopher Sabo and other unnamed Sheriff’s Office employees on Oct. 28. Before the suit was filed, Sabo pleaded guilty to the assault charge, according to the lawsuit, and online court records indicate he was placed on pretrial diversion.
Bellew was booked into the Sullivan County jail on Tuesday on charges of theft under $1,000 and resisting arrest. Bellew is accused of stealing fish caught by someone else, according to the jail booking document obtained by the Bristol Herald Courier.
The lawsuit contends that jail overcrowding led to Bellew’s injury because it was largely due to the “violent culture created by decrepit jail conditions,” the suit states. Overcrowded conditions, understaffing, untrained officers, the absence of an inmate classification system to separate violent and nonviolent inmates, as well as a poorly designed and unsafe jail, are listed as issues that “cause corrections officers to unreasonably react violently to inmates, even when presented with no real threat,” the suit states.
All the men and women who have been incarcerated in the jail since 2014, those currently incarcerated and those who will be in the future are at “substantial risk of serious harm,” according to the suit, and are listed as plaintiffs in the suit.
The suit requests a jury trial, a declaration that the county is violating federal and state law and an injunction compelling it to provide inmates with protection from violence by corrections officers and other inmates.
When asked how Bellew’s arrest could affect the lawsuit, County Attorney Dan Street declined comment because “local rules of court forbid” it, he said.
Bellew will be in court Nov. 26 on the new charges.
