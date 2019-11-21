BLOUNTVILE, Tenn. — A man authorities say is a “person of interest” in connection with a suspicious death in Sullivan County has been taken into custody.

Jeffry Caldwell, 31, was arrested Thursday afternoon on warrants for vehicle theft and assault, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. No additional details were available about the arrest Thursday.

The department began looking for Caldwell on Wednesday during the investigation of a death on Gravely Road in Kingsport. No more information has been released about the death, including the person’s identity or cause of death.

