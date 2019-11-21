BLOUNTVILE, Tenn. — A man authorities say is a “person of interest” in connection with a suspicious death in Sullivan County has been taken into custody.
Jeffry Caldwell, 31, was arrested Thursday afternoon on warrants for vehicle theft and assault, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. No additional details were available about the arrest Thursday.
The department began looking for Caldwell on Wednesday during the investigation of a death on Gravely Road in Kingsport. No more information has been released about the death, including the person’s identity or cause of death.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.