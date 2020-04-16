WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. — A man was arrested in Washington County, Virginia, on Wednesday for a variety of charges after being stopped for a traffic violation. He was also wanted in Arizona.
In an April 15 Facebook post, the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office said that a deputy stopped Randall Patrick Owens around 1:30 a.m. in the Exit 10 area “for a traffic infraction.”
According to the post, the deputy noticed weapons in Owens’ car. When asked for his identification, Owens also “gave a fake name and birthday.”
The officer arrested Owens for falsely identifying himself to law enforcement, as well as driving a car without a driver’s license. A further search of Owens’ car revealed that the man was carrying “several knives, a tomahawk, a gun, methamphetamine, glass smoking devices, and a syringe,” the post said.
Owens faces charges of possession of Schedule I or II narcotics, driving without a license, providing false identity to a law enforcement officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“Owens was also wanted on an outstanding warrant in Arizona. He was transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail where he is being held without bond,” the post said.
