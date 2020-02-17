BRISTOL, Va. — A man was taken into police custody Monday morning after threatening to jump off a building along State Street in downtown Bristol.
The man, who was not identified, stood on top of the building at the intersection of Moore Street and State Street as police encouraged him to come down safely.
Police were first called to the scene around 7 a.m. and closed the 500 block of State Street to traffic until the man safely came down from the roof shortly before 10 a.m. Authorities believe the man was on the roof since the overnight hours on Monday, said Maynard Ratcliff, a captain with the Bristol Virginia Police Department.
It was not immediately clear how the man accessed the roof of the building, which houses Boxwood Antiques, Studio 6 Apparel and Team Shear Obsession.
Ratcliff said the man called police Monday morning.
It was not clear whether he would face any charges.
