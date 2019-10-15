A California man convicted in a $1.3 billion Ponzi scheme — which resulted in several victims in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee — has been ordered to serve 25 years in a federal prison.
Former Woodbridge Group of Companies CEO Robert Shapiro, 61, of Sherman Oaks, California, appeared in a federal courtroom Tuesday in the southern district of Florida where Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga sentenced him on charges of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and tax evasion. He pleaded guilty in August to the charges, which stemmed from a six-year Ponzi scheme, authorities said.
A restitution hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17. He previously reached an agreement with the Securities Exchange Commission to pay about $120 million.
Federal prosecutors said Shapiro’s Woodbridge Group of Companies told investors the companies, which numbered more than 270, held third-party real estate loans that would pay them high interest rates. Shapiro, however, secretly owned the properties and, in order to fulfill promises, shuffled money around from new investors to older investors, prosecutors said.
Shapiro used representatives across the country to sell promissory notes — a legal form that documents a loan between two parties. Peter Holler, 73, of Bristol, Tennessee, served as a representative and previously told the Bristol Herald Courier that he sold notes to 24 clients who lived in the Tri-Cities and Knoxville areas. Notes ranged from $25,000 to nearly a half-million dollars. Holler placed $75,000 of his own money into Woodbridge projects believing the programs were a “very safe place,” he said.
About 8,400 people around the country have filed claims in the case, seeking a portion of Shapiro’s forfeited assets. Federal officials continue to sell Shapiro’s property in order to pay victims.
Holler, who has been suspended for two years by the Federal Industry Regulatory Authority regarding the sale of securities, and other representatives said they were not aware of Shapiro’s scheme and believed the program to be legitimate.
The scheme involved misrepresentations to financial planners who helped Woodbridge sell investments to potential investors, prosecutors said in a press release Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Holler said he believes Shapiro deserves the punishment he has received, and anyone else who knew he was using the money to perpetuate his scheme “should also be punished.”
Two other individuals, Dane Roseman and Ivan Acevedo, have also been indicted and are scheduled for trial in June 2020.
