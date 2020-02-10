ABINGDON, Va. — A Tennessee man who robbed a Valero Mart in Marion was sentenced to 108 months in federal court in Abingdon last week, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.

Travis Day, 48, pleaded guilty in September 2019 to one count of armed robbery and one count of using a firearm in relation to a federal crime of violence, the release states.

Day robbed the Valero in April 2019 and was arrested two weeks later in West Virginia, according to the release.

