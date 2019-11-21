ABINGDON, Va. — A Georgia man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy that trafficked methamphetamine and other drugs from Georgia into Southwest Virginia, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.

James Lee Cleghorne, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth, heroin, oxycodone, cocaine and alprazolam.

Authorities previously charged him and 10 others as part of a trafficking conspiracy. Overall, authorities successfully prosecuted 22 defendants and removed “a conservative estimate” of 3.5 pounds of crystal ice meth from the Southwest Virginia supply chain, the release states.

Defendants in the case were accused of trafficking controlled substances from Watkinsville, Georgia, into Virginia, with an operation in Lee and Wise counties from November 2016 to March 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

