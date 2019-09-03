The man whose body was found along the Appalachian Trial died of cardiac arrest, according to a preliminary autopsy report.

On Tuesday, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as David Ladley Swanson, age 53. Authorities said an autopsy was performed Tuesday. His body was found Monday afternoon near Carver’s Gap in a remote area of the county. Swanson was a North Carolina resident.

