BRISTOL, Tenn. — A bear attack was reported last weekend at a South Holston Lake campsite in Sullivan County, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Abingdon resident Matt Marvin told authorities he was sleeping in a hammock at an undeveloped campsite across the lake from the U.S. Highway 421 access area when he awoke early Sunday to a bear biting his foot, a TWRA release states. Marvin reportedly shot at the bear in self-defense.

The incident was first reported Sunday to the Washington County, Virginia, dispatch, and Marvin also contacted the TWRA on Monday, according to the release.

TWRA said the man provided a picture showing a small wound to his heel.

Marvin told investigators that he did not seek medical attention but will get the injury examined, according to the agency.

Wildlife officers have not been able to locate a dead or injured bear but did find human food left at the campsite, the release states.

Officials will post warnings about bear activity in the area.

