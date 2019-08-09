ABINGDON, Va. — A Bristol, Tennessee, man has pleaded guilty to lesser charges in a fatal hammer attack reported in 2017 in Washington County, Virginia.
Gary Murray, 20, pleaded guilty Thursday in Washington County Circuit Court to charges of robbery, conspiracy and accessory in the death of Steven Jeremy Hafen, 39.
A co-defendant, Timothy Dale Carrick, 39, previously pleaded guilty to murder, robbery and conspiracy. Sentencing for both is scheduled to begin Oct. 2.
Hafen’s body was found after police were called to his apartment on Reedy Creek Road. He died of blunt force trauma. Criminal complaints state that Hafen appeared to have been beaten with a hammer and that he owed money to one of the men charged.
Detective Brandon Tweed obtained warrants after speaking to a woman who said Murray told her Carrick killed Hafen with a hammer, Tweed wrote in the complaint. Murray also said that Hafen owed Carrick money.