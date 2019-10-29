BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Sullivan County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife earlier this year and was sentenced to life in prison.
As part of a plea deal, Harry Clint Weaver, 64, of Blountville, also pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment and aggravated domestic assault in Sullivan County Criminal Court in Blountville, according to county Assistant District Attorney Kaylin Render.
In February, Weaver shot and killed his wife, Kelly Weaver, 52, at the Colonial Heights dentist's office where she worked. Another person in the office intervened by shooting Weaver and holding him until police arrived.
Sullivan County Sheriff’s deputies found Kelly Weaver lying on the floor with a gunshot wound. Weaver was shot several times by a person with a concealed carry permit, authorities said.
In August, Weaver pleaded not guilty to a number of charges.
He won’t be eligible for parole for at least 51 years — when he would be 115 years old — Render said.
“He was given a life sentence, and I will say we did that with the blessings of the [Kelly Weaver’s] family,” Render said.
By reaching a plea agreement, the prosecution and family avoided a potentially lengthy trial and still found some closure, she added.
Render noted that the sentencing comes during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which she said underscores the importance of finding justice for domestic violence victims.
In 2019, Kelly Weaver obtained a restraining order against her estranged husband. A motion filed after his arrest said Weaver had been "violent" toward his wife and children.
The couple was going through a divorce, witnesses said.
