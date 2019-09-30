TAZEWELL, Va. — Nearly four years after a customer discovered Nancy Carolyn Smith’s body inside the office of Flanary Storage, the man accused of killing her pleaded guilty Monday to capital murder.
In Tazewell County Circuit Court, Barry Joe Coleman, 41, also pleaded guilty to charges of robbery, statutory burglary, abduction, possession of schedule III narcotics, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, soliciting the purchase of a firearm by a person ineligible, possession of drug paraphernalia and cruelty to animals.
Coleman has been incarcerated since December 2015, when he was initially arrested on probation violations and eventually charged with Smith’s murder.
Smith, a clerk at Flanary Storage in Richlands, was stabbed to death during a robbery, investigators said.
A customer dropping off a rental payment discovered her body on Dec. 16, 2015, and called 911. Police also received calls that afternoon reporting that a man covered in blood was walking through the Brickyard section of town.
Coleman later confessed to the stabbing, according to court testimony.
Richlands Police Chief J.W. Gilbert was the only witness to testify at the Monday plea hearing. Gilbert, who was sergeant of detectives at the time of the murder, said he was contacted by a patrolman about the calls and went to the storage building office first. He said the office had been ransacked and there were signs of a struggle.
Gilbert testified that officers took Coleman into custody at gunpoint after they found him attempting to shoot up Suboxone and cleaning himself and a knife. A money box found at the scene was later determined to have come from the storage facility.
Officers also discovered Coleman was carrying drugs and paraphernalia.
Gilbert testified that Coleman told him the blood on him came from trying to “put her insides back.”
Coleman was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences plus 28 years without the possibility of parole.
“While this sentence can never replace the enormous loss [Smith's] family has to deal with on a daily basis, I hope that knowing Coleman will serve the rest of his life in prison without ever being eligible for parole will offer them some type of justice and peace in this situation,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Lee Dennis said in a news release.
Dennis said the case might have gone on for another year if not for the plea.
