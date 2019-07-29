Johnson City police arrested a man following a six-hour standoff at a gas station Sunday night.
Around 8:40 p.m., Sunday, officers responded to a reported robbery at a Marathon convenience store on South Roan Street, according to a news release. Police said they found a man holding a store employee hostage at gunpoint. Authorities then secured the scene, and hostage negotiators encouraged the man to disarm himself and release the employee, police said.
No injuries were reported in the standoff, according to the release.
Police arrested Marc Kristopher Skeen of Limestone, Tennessee, following the standoff. Skeen, 35, now faces charges of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Skeen is being held at the Carter County Detention Center pending a preliminary hearing in General Sessions Court.
The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted Johnson City police during the standoff.