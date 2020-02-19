BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — A Meadowview, Virginia, man remained in critical condition late Wednesday following a weekend shooting in Bluff City.
At 12:45 a.m. Sunday, deputies with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office were called to a shooting in the area of Elizabethton Highway in Bluff City.
The deputies found a man, later identified as Brandon Reddix, 31, lying on the ground with multiple wounds. He was found at the edge of the roadway, according to Capt. Andy Seabolt, and taken to a local hospital, where he remained Wednesday.
Seabolt said the investigation is ongoing, and there is more information to be gathered.
He declined to release any other information about the investigation or to answer any questions about Reddix.
Seabolt, who said there’s been no arrest in the case, said detectives believe there is no danger to the public.
The case may be taken to a Sullivan County grand jury in the near future, he added.
Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus, who has been kept informed about the case, made no public statement Wednesday about the shooting.
