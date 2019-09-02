COEBURN, Va. — A man who died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash has been identified as Hunter B. Culbertson by Virginia State Police, according to a VSP press release.

Culbertson, 20, of Wise, Virginia, was traveling on his motorcycle along Route 646 in Wise County when it ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and then a tree at 12:26 a.m. Sunday less than a mile east of state Route 644, the release states. He was wearing a helmet and died at the scene despite VSP responding just 12 minutes later.

The crash is still under investigation, with speeding being looked into as a potential cause, said police officials.

