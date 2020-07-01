CASTLEWOOD, Va. — A Castlewood man has been identified as the motorist who died Monday after a single-vehicle crash in Russell County.

Gary D. Fraley, 79, died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Copper Ridge Road, just south of U.S. Highway 58, according to a Virginia State Police news release. A Chevrolet pickup truck ran off the right ride of the road and hit a parked Ford pickup that was unoccupied, the release states.

Fraley, the driver of the Chevrolet, was taken to the Russell County Medical Center, where authorities said he died.

The crash is still under investigation.

