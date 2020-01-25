BHC 10192019 Richard Tester

Richard Tester, seen here in a photo from March, pleaded guilty on Friday to charges of attempt to commit aggravated kidnapping, aggravated statutory rape and attempt to commit sexual exploitation of a minor in Sullivan County Criminal Court. He is accused of kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl in 2018.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Blountville man will serve probation but no more jail time in connection with a 2018 AMBER Alert case.

Richard Tester, 54, pleaded guilty last year to charges of attempt to commit aggravated kidnapping, aggravated statutory rape and attempt to commit sexual exploitation of a minor in Sullivan County Criminal Court.

On Friday, he was ordered to serve eight years of probation, according to Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney William Harper. Conditions of probation include complying with mental health treatment, complying with sex offender registry, complete sex offender treatment and no contact with the victim, Harper said.

Tester is accused of kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said after the two were found and Tester was arrested, the teen left with Tester willingly, and she hadn’t been harmed. The Sheriff’s Office also said the two knew each other but wouldn’t say how.

Tester and the teen were reported missing by their families on July 24 and were found in Bristol, Tennessee on July 26. He traveled into Virginia with the teen, which resulted in an Amber Alert being issued.

