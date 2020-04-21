KINGSPORT, Tenn. — City police found a man lying dead outside a Kingsport convenience store early this morning from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the city’s police department.
At 4:50 a.m., the Kingsport Police Department responded to a reported shooting incident at the Zoomerz gas station and convenience store on Fort Henry Drive, the release states. When officers arrived, they found a dead man in the parking lot, apparently shot. No further information was available.
The investigation is underway.
