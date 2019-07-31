ABINGDON, Va.—A man faces multiple charges following a Tuesday evening incident at a residence on Porterfield Highway.
According to Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman, approximately 6:30 pm Tuesday, Central Dispatch was notified of a possible breaking and entering at a residence. Upon arrival, the individual barricaded himself inside a garage refusing to come out.
Once authorities identified the individual they determined he had outstanding warrants out of Russell County and Sullivan County.
Multiple verbal attempts where made to have the suspect surrender without success. Tear gas and other methods were utilized in an attempt to extricate the individual.
Ultimately, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office SRT Team entered the building and located the suspect hiding under an inoperative vehicle and removed him. He was check by EMS personnel and then transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Bristol Virginia Police Department, Virginia State Police and the US Marshals.
During the course of the investigation it was determined that a breaking and entering had not occurred, authorities said.
Jessee Timothy Rhea, 40, of Cleveland, Virginia was arrested and served with Russell County’s outstanding capias on two counts of probation violation (original charge, possession of weapon) and a new charge of obstruction by our agency. He's being held without bail.