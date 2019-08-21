BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol man faces charges after a short foot chase Wednesday.
Shortly before 2 p.m., Detective Justin Bush saw Dwaine Steven Hardy, 28, walking in the area of State Street and 13th Street, according to a news release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department. Bush had investigated Hardy in a child neglect case and obtained a warrant for his arrest on that charge. The detective was also aware Hardy was wanted, with extradition, for a probation violation on a robbery charge out of Maryland.
Bush began talking with Hardy, and when another officer arrived, they attempted to take him into custody, the release states. Hardy attempted to run but was caught. Additional charges are pending as a result of the chase, the release states.
Hardy was taken to the hospital and will be transferred to the Sullivan County jail.