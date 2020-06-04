BRISTOL, Va. — A man died Thursday in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 81 in Bristol, the Virginia State Police said.

A Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling on the Interstate 381 ramp to Interstate 81 south when its rider lost control and ran off the road, State Police said. The motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified, was ejected from the bike.

The man was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center by ambulance, where he died later Thursday. The crash remains under investigation.

