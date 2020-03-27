ABINGDON, Va. - An Abingdon man was arrested today and charged in connection with a stabbing.

Cody Belcher, 19, of Abingdon, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, according to the Washington County Virginia Sheriff's Office.

According to a statement, deputies responded to a home in the 17000 block of North Fork River Road, where they found an unidentified man bleeding and laying on the floor.

Belcher was transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.

