BRISTOL, Va. — A Bristol, Tennessee man has been charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing death that occurred on State Street in downtown Bristol on Sunday afternoon.
Chandler Ryan Rutter, 24, has been charged in the death of William Kenneth Price, 28, of Bristol, Virginia, who died shortly after being taken to the hospital, police said.
Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, the Bristol Virginia Police Department responded to a call about an injured man lying on the sidewalk near the intersection of State Street and Moore Street, according to police.
Officers determined that Price had been stabbed in the abdomen, according to Bristol Virginia Police Detective Sgt. Steve Crawford. He died shortly after being taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center, Crawford said Monday.
The fight between the men — who were acquaintances, possibly friends — happened outside the former Wells Fargo building, the sergeant said.
Crawford said he and the other officers spoke to several witnesses who saw different stages of the altercation. They provided a description of the man who stabbed Price, and Rutter was quickly found about three blocks away. He was arrested without incident and did not complain of any injuries, he said.
A knife was found on Rutter, but Crawford said he didn’t know whether it was the weapon used in the stabbing.
Rutter told police that he stabbed Price when the two got into a fight, Crawford said. It’s not clear what they were fighting about, he added.
An autopsy will be conducted today at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke, he said.
Rutter is being held without bail at the Bristol Virginia Jail.
