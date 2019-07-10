ABINGDON, Va. — A Washington County man has been charged with assaulting two people with a hammer Tuesday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
John Jefferson Tuggle, 36, is facing two felony counts of aggravated wounding, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
At around 9:30 p.m., police said Tuggle was at a home on Santa Cruz Drive in the Clinchburg area with two other people when he retrieved a hammer from another room and hit both people on the head with it, the release states.
He then fled to his residence, also on Santa Cruz Drive, and was later taken into custody, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The victims were taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where they were in stable condition Wednesday, the release states.
“No information was given about what provoked the attack, but alcohol and drug use appeared to have been a contributing factor,” the release states.
Tuggle is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.