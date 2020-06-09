BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol, Tennessee man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man in downtown Bristol on Sunday told police it was self defense and he thought he used a pencil rather than a knife in the stabbing, according to court documents.
Twenty-four-year-old Chandler Ryan Rutter was arrested Sunday afternoon in the death of William Kenneth Price, a 28-year-old Bristol, Virginia resident, who told police before he died that Rutter stabbed him, the documents state. The two were acquaintances, police said.
Witnesses said the two men fought outside the former Wells Fargo building at the corner of State and Moore streets, after which a wounded Price collapsed. Price, who was stabbed in the abdomen, was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where he died, Bristol Virginia Police Detective Sgt. Steve Crawford said Monday.
Based on witness descriptions, police found and arrested Rutter a few blocks away.
“Mr. Rutter said that Mr. Price was punching him so he used what he thinks was a pencil in a stabbing motion into Mr. Price’s side,” the arrest warrant states.
According to the warrant, when a Bristol Virginia Police sergeant arrived at the scene and asked Price who stabbed him, Price responded, “Chandler Rutter.”
Rutter is being held without bail at the Bristol Virginia Jail.
His arraignment was initially scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday morning, but the hearing was postponed because the defendant was being “uncooperative” that morning, according to an employee of the clerk’s office at the Bristol Virginia General Sessions Court.
Rutter’s hearing is now scheduled for 9 a.m. today.
