BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn.—A Johnson City man was arrested Tuesday after authorities said a woman was shot in the back inside a vehicle in Sullivan County.
Matthew Paul Schneider, 36, was charged with reckless aggravated assault and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to Indian Path Hospital in Kingsport on the report of a shooting. A woman told the officers that she had picked up Tiffany Frazier and a man named “Matt” on the side of the road, Deputy Josh Stewart wrote in an affidavit of complaint.
Investigating deputies believe Schneider was sitting in the back seat when he fired a shot through the seat, striking Frazier in the back, who was sitting in the front seat.
“It was not intentional, thus the reckless aggravated assault and not an attempted murder charge,” said Capt. Andy Seabolt.
Schneider jumped out of the vehicle and the driver took Frazier to Indian Path Hospital for treatment. The woman, who received a single gunshot wound to the back, was then transferred to Holston Valley Medical Center.
Deputies said they received consent and searched the woman’s vehicle, which was parked at the hospital. A small hole could be seen through the seat. There was also blood on the seat around the hole, the affidavit states.
The incident occurred in the Bridwell Heights of Sullivan County. The affidavit says Schneider was identified through a photo line-up.
Schneider remains incarcerated at the Sullivan County jail and Seabolt said there are two violation of probation warrants that were served on him as well. Frazier remains in stable condition with what are described as non life threatening injuries, Seabolt added.