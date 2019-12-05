ABINGDON, Va. — The driver who police say struck a pedestrian in November outside the Barter Theatre has been charged, according to Abingdon spokeswoman Tenille Montgomery.
Samuel C. Jackson, 42, of Richlands, Virginia, is charged with failure to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk. Jackson is accused of hitting Philip A. Topa, 82, of Glade Spring, Virginia, with his vehicle, according to the Abingdon Police Department. Topa died Sunday from the injuries he sustained.
Police were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street around 10:28 p.m. on Nov. 22 to a report of a male pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. The man was struck at the crosswalk near Barter Theatre, and authorities transported him via Med-Flight to Bristol Regional Medical Center, according to a prior written statement.
The case is still under investigation.
