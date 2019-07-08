BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Hawkins County man was charged with tricking a Blountville resident into giving him $300 for a driveway sealing job he didn't complete, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
Frank Edward Cornell, 27, of Church Hill, was arrested on July 5 and charged with theft under $1,000 and criminal impersonation, according to a news release. On June 28, a Blountville resident told the Sheriff’s Office that she recently had her driveway paved and the contractor said he would return to seal it. A man, later identified as Cornell, went to her home under a fake name and told her he was sent by the contractor to do the sealing job but needed $300 for supplies, the release states.
The check was cashed the same day, but Cornell never returned, the SCSO said. The paving contractor told the resident no one had been sent to do the job.
Cornell was released from the Sullivan County jail after posting $2,000 bail.