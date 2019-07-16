BRISTOL, Tenn. — Police investigating a reported aggravated kidnapping in Bristol late Monday arrested a man after he drove past the crime scene and fled from officers, according to the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.
Steve Collins was charged with DUI, evading arrest, speeding over 20 mph and failure to stop at a stop sign. Capt. Charlie Thomas said police received a call about an aggravated kidnapping/sexual assault on Lynwood Street.
“While officers were there investigating, the suspect drove by,” Thomas said.
Officers turned on their lights, but the driver refused to stop and drove into Virginia, police said. Thomas said the driver eventually came back into Tennessee after being pursued by Virginia officers and crashed on Delaney Street.
Collins was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. He’s being held without bail at the Sullivan County jail. Thomas said additional charges are pending.