KINGSPORT, Tenn. — An investigation into a suspicious death in Hawkins County led multiple police agencies to a home in Sullivan County on Thursday morning and the arrest of a Kingsport man.
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said his officers and the county’s SWAT team assisted the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service in apprehending Bradley Wayne Addington, who is a “person of interest” in the suspicious death of a woman who was found unresponsive along a road Monday near Church Hill.
Officers blocked off part of Orebank Road early Thursday as officers worked to get Addington, 30, out of a house on Cannon Street just off Orebank Road. The operation turned into an hourslong standoff.
Cassidy said officers were able to see and clearly identify Addington, but he refused to leave the house. After nearly five hours, officers sent in a robot to sweep for potential hazards when Addington attempted to escape through the back door.
The SWAT team apprehended Addington in the back yard, and he was taken into police custody. He is also wanted on probation violation warrants out of Sullivan County and Kingsport.
The Kingsport Bomb Squad and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents were also on scene. Leslie Earhart, a spokesperson for the TBI, said the agency did not play an active role in the investigation.
Cassidy said Addington will be questioned at the Sullivan County jail about any role he played in the suspicious death. No information has been released about the death, including the woman’s identity. A dispatcher with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office said they did not have any more information to share and were not talking to anyone.
Addington was charged with two violations of probation and was being held in the Sullivan County jail Thursday night, according to SCSO Capt. Andy Seabolt.
