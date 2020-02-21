ABINGDON, Va. — The motive behind the shooting death of a Tennessee man in Washington County on Monday remains under investigation, and the man charged has been arraigned and remains behind bars.
Angelo Aviles, 27, of Bristol, Tennessee, was arraigned Friday morning on charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after being a convicted felon. He was arrested Monday in Bristol following a short investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The case began when Anthony James “AJ” Pickle, 34, of Bristol, Tennessee, was found dead on Campground Road just outside of Bristol at 3:49 a.m. A person, who hasn’t been identified, called authorities, Sheriff Blake Andis said.
Pickle suffered from multiple gunshot wounds to the back and chest.
The investigation led to an interview with a woman, who has not been identified, who told authorities that Aviles shot and killed Pickle, according to a criminal complaint filed in Washington County General District Court.
The woman said Aviles picked her and Pickle up and went to an apartment on Clayman Valley Road in Washington County to move a snake tank, the complaint states. They then left with Aviles, along with another woman, who also wasn’t identified.
They then drove out a road and the car came to a stop. The complaint does not mention a road name, but it likely refers to Campground Road, where Pickle’s body was found.
Aviles and Pickle then got out of the car, and one of the men raised the hood, the complaint states. The woman said she then heard several gun shots. Aviles then got back into the car and told the woman picked up on Clayman Valley Road to go.
Pickle did not get back in the car with them, the complaint states.
Aviles is a convicted felon of New Jersey for violent crimes, including robbery, Andis said.
The sheriff told the Bristol Herald Courier that the case is likely domestic in nature because the two men were dating sisters. On Friday, Andis said the motive remains under investigation.
Pickle’s family has scheduled a funeral for Feb. 29.
“Our loved one, Anthony James Pickle has been taken from us far too soon, in a moments senseless act another took his life,” the family wrote in a fundraiser on Facebook. “We are asking for help in our need to lay him to rest. We as most people, are not prepared to bury him.”
The fundraiser says Pickle never met a soul he wouldn’t help if he possibly could.
“He loved everyone to the point we were all family to him in some way because we each and all truly meant family to him,” the family wrote.
Aviles, who is expected to return to court Aug. 19, is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon. He is being represented by attorney Johnny Rosenbaum.
