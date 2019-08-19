BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The man accused of fatally shooting his wife in a Kingsport dentist office earlier this year pleaded not guilty to all charges Monday.
Harry Clint Weaver Jr., 64, was indicted by a Sullivan County grand jury in July on charges of felony first-degree murder, premeditated first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and aggravated domestic assault. On Feb. 13, authorities said Weaver shot Kelly Weaver, 52, at the dentist office in Colonial Heights, where she worked. Another person shot Harry Weaver and kept him there until police arrived.
In Sullivan County Circuit Court on Monday, Judge William Rogers granted a no contact order against Weaver to stop him from contacting Kelly Weaver’s family. He had been writing letters to them, Assistant District Attorney Kaylin Render said.
Weaver’s next hearing is set for Oct. 29 at 9 a.m., when it may be determined whether the death penalty will be sought.
He is being held in the Sullivan County jail on $1 million bail.