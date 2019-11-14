BRISTOL, Tenn. — BRISMET, a division of Synalloy Metals in Bristol, presented a $10,000 check Thursday to Make-A-Wish East Tennessee.

The money was raised at the company’s annual golf tournament, which was held Sept. 25. More than 60 golfers participated. The event is held each year to benefit a different charity.

Make a Wish provides hope, strength and joy to children with critical conditions and provides children, their parents, and others a chance to enjoy time together. Make-A-Wish East Tennessee grants 70 wishes annually and has granted more than 1,500 in its 30-year history.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments