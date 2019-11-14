BRISTOL, Tenn. — BRISMET, a division of Synalloy Metals in Bristol, presented a $10,000 check Thursday to Make-A-Wish East Tennessee.
The money was raised at the company’s annual golf tournament, which was held Sept. 25. More than 60 golfers participated. The event is held each year to benefit a different charity.
Make a Wish provides hope, strength and joy to children with critical conditions and provides children, their parents, and others a chance to enjoy time together. Make-A-Wish East Tennessee grants 70 wishes annually and has granted more than 1,500 in its 30-year history.
