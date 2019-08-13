ABINGDON, Va. — Watch your post office box: 36,000 mailers will soon be heading to the voters of Washington County, Virginia, as part of the county’s contract with a marketing and public relations firm called The Corporate Image.
The mailers are part of the county’s $57,000 deal with the firm to inform the voting public about the crowded conditions of the 150-year-old Washington County Courthouse and the possible relocation of circuit court to a vacant Kmart near I-81’s Exit 17.
“Really, the last two things that are left on the scope of work with The Corporate Image are the mailer to 36,000 registered voters and a potential guest column in the Bristol Herald Courier,” County Administrator Jason Berry told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. “Other than those two items, everything else has actually been pretty much complete, except some updates to the microsites.”
County staff could put together these mailers, Berry suggested.
“We potentially could do it in-house, but we have it under contract,” Berry told the board. “That’s the last, big thing left on this.”
Last week, at another meeting, the Board of Supervisors voted to move ahead with holding a referendum in November so that voters can decide whether the county’s courthouse should be moved to the Kmart or left in place and improved with expansions at its current location on Main Street in Abingdon’s historic downtown district.
The mailer is set to be an “educational, fact-based one-pager, if you will, about the courthouse and the option for the people for the referendum,” Berry said. “So it’s not a sales piece. It’s an educational piece.”
In other business on Tuesday, the board approved a special exceptions permit for MBC Properties to construct storage warehouses for recreational vehicles, boats and cars on Lee Highway (U.S. 11) near Industrial Park Road (state Route 1717) on the outskirts of Bristol.