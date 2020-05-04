BRISTOL, Tenn. --- The Macado's on State Street will not join the downtown eateries that are reopening for business, the owner of the Roanoke, Virginia based restaurant chain told the Bristol Herald Courier on Monday.
Richard Macher, the owner of Macado's, said his Bristol restaurant was doing OK prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but once the pandemic hit it became hard for him to justify keeping it open.
"Bills keep coming in, everyone keeps charging, the city keeps charging but we literally had zero money coming in," Macher said. "We tried offering carry out but it just wasn't happening."
Employees and managerial staff from the Bristol restaurant are allowed to relocate to the Kingsport Macado's, which opened about two years ago Macher said.
"Kingsport is still going strong," Macher said.
He said he doesn't plan on letting the downtown building sit empty though. As of Monday afternoon, Macher said he'd received three leasing inquiries and planned on letting another restaurant move-in. He added that he is not opposed to eventually reopening a Macado's in Bristol sometime down the line.
He also said the fate of the Macado's in Emory, Virginia is up in the air and he will have to reevaluate whether to reopen it or not in August or September.
