Two Southwest Virginia counties are slated to receive $6 million in federal funds to expand high-speed internet access.

iGo Technology Inc. in Buchanan County and the Scott County Telephone Cooperative will each receive $3 million grants, according to a news release Monday by U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Democrats from Virginia. In Buchanan County, the funding will support extending broadband access to an additional 820 homes and businesses. In Scott County, the co-op will upgrade broadband infrastructure in the Dungannon area and improve access for 592 customers, the release states.

The funds are part of the Community Connect Grant Program, which supports broadband projects in rural communities “where it is not yet economically viable for private sector providers to deliver service,” according to the release.

