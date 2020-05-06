Virginia lottery officials unveiled the schedule for casino and sports betting approvals Tuesday and launched an online website with information about its processes to eventually regulate those gaming entities.
Recently approved legislation allows five cities — Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond — to conduct public referendums later this year regarding one casino operating in each city. The lottery will be responsible for regulating both land-based casinos and internet sports betting, including developing regulations, licensing, auditing and compliance for gaming operators, equipment manufacturers, distributors, suppliers and their employees.
Legislation requires the lottery to conduct a preliminary review of each city’s casino development plans and a preliminary assessment of each city’s chosen casino gaming partner’s financial viability, according to a written statement.
Those reviews are required before the city can have its proposal placed on a referendum.
This week, the lottery notified those five cities it will accept and begin reviewing preliminary certification materials on June 1. Those reviews must be completed within 45 days.
The lottery board is expected to meet in mid-July, and — once plans are approved — relevant courts in the five cities are to order the casino gaming referendum added to local ballots by Aug. 14.
Voting is to occur Nov. 3 in conjunction with the presidential election, although Richmond was given permission to stage its vote at another time.
Once referendum votes are certified by the state Board of Elections — likely late November or early December — all eligible host cities where casinos are approved must certify their preferred casino gaming operators and submit that information to the lottery for certification.
Operators receiving preliminary lottery and host city approval can then apply for a state gaming license. The Lottery Board will have 12 months to decide on each license application.
The new microsite includes information about the rulemaking process and estimated timelines for when expanded gaming will become available for Virginia consumers.
In addition to casinos, the lottery will also develop and oversee online sports betting. The legislation requires the lottery to award between four and 12 licenses for mobile sports wagering. Initial sports betting regulations must be approved no later than Sept. 15, and there will be 30 days of public comment on proposed rules from mid-July until mid-August.
Once regulations are adopted, the agency will have 90 days to review completed applications from potential operators. The first preliminary sports betting licenses could be awarded in late 2020 or early 2021, according to the statement.
Legal sports betting will only be available online, according to the legislation. Wagers will be permitted on professional and certain college sports and other sporting events, plus on the individual performance statistics of athletes in such sports and events. Sports betting includes any system or method of wagering approved by the lottery, including single-game bets, teaser bets, parlays, over-under, moneyline, pools, exchange wagering, in-game wagering, in-play bets, proposition bets and straight bets, according to the website.
Betting will be prohibited on any Virginia college sports, in-game or proposition bets on any college sports and on youth sports.
