BRISTOL, Tenn. — After decades of business, Ed’s Pizza in Bristol, Tennessee announced this week that it plans to close its doors next month.
Located at 1387 Volunteer Parkway across from Lowe’s, the restaurant has been family-owned and operated since 1975. Known for its pizzas, sandwiches, salads and spaghetti, Ed’s Pizza has long been a local favorite.
The last day of business will be Dec. 21, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
“After much thought and discussions with my family, I have came to this decision,” owner John Schaaf wrote. “I hope to see everyone before then.”
The restaurant has had two locations in its 44-year history, according to a 2017 feature in the Bristol Herald Courier. Ed’s was first located upstairs at the Bristol Indoor Tennis Center on the corner of Raytheon Road and Bluff City Highway between 1975 and 1980. In 1980, the restaurant moved to Volunteer Parkway.
Ed’s Pizza is named after its original owner, Ed Schaaf, who passed away in 2004. He created his own recipes, which Ed’s Pizza has continued to serve over the years.
Reached via Facebook, John Schaaf, Ed’s son who made the closing announcement, declined an interview request at this time but said he appreciated “how kind and supportive the community of Bristol has been to the business and my family.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.