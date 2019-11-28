BRISTOL, Tenn. — After decades of business, Ed’s Pizza in Bristol, Tennessee announced this week that it plans to close its doors next month.

Located at 1387 Volunteer Parkway across from Lowe’s, the restaurant has been family-owned and operated since 1975. Known for its pizzas, sandwiches, salads and spaghetti, Ed’s Pizza has long been a local favorite.

The last day of business will be Dec. 21, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“After much thought and discussions with my family, I have came to this decision,” owner John Schaaf wrote. “I hope to see everyone before then.”

The restaurant has had two locations in its 44-year history, according to a 2017 feature in the Bristol Herald Courier. Ed’s was first located upstairs at the Bristol Indoor Tennis Center on the corner of Raytheon Road and Bluff City Highway between 1975 and 1980. In 1980, the restaurant moved to Volunteer Parkway.

Ed’s Pizza is named after its original owner, Ed Schaaf, who passed away in 2004. He created his own recipes, which Ed’s Pizza has continued to serve over the years.

Reached via Facebook, John Schaaf, Ed’s son who made the closing announcement, declined an interview request at this time but said he appreciated “how kind and supportive the community of Bristol has been to the business and my family.”

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments