BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol, Tennessee school currently under construction finally has a name: Bristol Tennessee Middle School.
At a livestreamed meeting Monday night, the Bristol Tennessee Board of Education voted unanimously to select the name of the school, which will total 154,000 square feet and house all the classrooms for sixth through eighth grades.
Annette Tudor, interim director of schools, said the name selection is an important milestone.
“I think that’s a great celebration for our community and [a] great celebration for our school district, certainly, especially in such challenging times,” Tudor said.
Ed Depew, supervisor of facilities and maintenance for the school system, previously said the school is expected to be completed by the start of the 2021-22 school year. However, he added that construction will probably not be complete until December 2021 because the current Vance Middle School can’t be demolished and the land used for a parking lot until the new school is complete. The present school’s gym is the only part that will be repurposed for the new building.
Currently, BurWil Construction crews are building the area where the majority of classrooms will be housed. Once that building is further along, a corridor will be built connecting the classrooms to the gym, which will be refurbished and upgraded.
Vance Middle School, which was built in 1958, isn’t air-conditioned, is heated with a hot water radiator, has no room for sixth grade students and doesn’t work for many modern teaching practices. For more than a decade, school system officials have discussed replacing it.
Bristol Tennessee Middle School classrooms will be built to enable collaboration with neighboring classes. The connecting corridor will house a small theater, cafeteria, kitchen and media center, which will include the library. In addition to refurbishing the gym, there will be a one-story addition to house the school’s art programs.
The total cost of the middle school is estimated to be more than $36.1 million, including property acquisition, design, site preparation and construction. Roughly $27 million of that cost will be paid for through Sullivan County school construction bonds and the rest covered by the school system budget and contributions by the city.
Several board members thanked Bristol Tennessee City Councilman Vince Turner, the City Council liaison to the board, for a resolution council passed last week that commits $2.5 million from the city budget toward construction of the school.
